RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hastings man was killed in a Monday morning crash in Rutland Township.

Around 10:20 a.m., deputies with the Barry County Sheriff’s Office were sent to M 37 Highway near Rork Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 41-year-old Hastings man, and a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 48-year-old Middleville woman, were heading north on M 37 Highway. The Chevrolet pulled onto the shoulder and into the path of the Jeep while attempting to make a U-turn near Rork Road. The Jeep hit the driver’s side and both vehicles went into the ditch.

The Hastings man was unresponsive. The sheriff’s office said he died at the scene.

The Middleville woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.