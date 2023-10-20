HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hastings man is facing child pornography and sexual assault charges following a Michigan State Police investigation into his online activities.

Chad Morris, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of capturing/distributing images of unclothed person. He was arraigned in 56-B District Court on Wednesday, according to MSP.

Investigators alleged Morris had and shared child pornography from a computer at his home. Digital evidence found on his computer implicated him in the sexual assault of two adult victims who have since been identified, according to state police.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about Internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org.

Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.