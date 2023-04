HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The chief of the Hastings Fire Department died Wednesday at the age of 82.

Roger Caris had served on the Hastings Fire Department for 49 years, 40 of those acting as chief, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The department said funeral arrangements were being made but did not release any details.

“Please keep his family and your community fire department members in your thoughts and prayers,” the post read.