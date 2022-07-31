A fire broke out at a Hastings home on Saturday. (Courtesy James Hoffman)

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.

Craigh Hoffman said the blaze broke out early Saturday morning at their home in the 500 block of East State Road near North East Street.

A fire broke out at a Hastings home on Saturday. (Courtesy James Hoffman)

Hoffman, his wife and two dogs were able to escape. Emergency crews responded and put out the blaze.

Hoffman said he was on the phone with dispatch when he made an unsettling discovery.

“I said, ‘Ma’am, there’s a five-gallon gas can sitting here,'” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said investigators have not determined a cause of fire and they expect an update from the State Fire Marshal on Monday.