HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hastings Area School System is closed Friday due to an unconfirmed threat.

According to Superintendent Matt Goebel, on Thursday, law enforcement was investigating the threat. Around 11 p.m. they determined more time was needed to investigate.

“Therefore out of an abundance of caution I canceled school today to allow law enforcement to have more time to investigate,” Goebel said in a statement to News 8.

It’s unclear where the threat originated or the nature of the threat.