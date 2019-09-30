Gun Lake pizza shop hit with $20K electric bill

Barry County

Mitten Pizza’s high energy bill. (Courtesy – Sept. 30, 2019)

YANKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Gun Lake-area pizza shop is fighting an electric bill for close to $20,000.

Mitten Pizza LLC on Chief Noonday Road north of the lake has been locally owned since 2015. Since then, the electric bill has been just under $500 every month.

But last month, the bill from Great Lakes Energy was for $19,795.74.

Owner Jamie Zichterman told News 8 that Great Lakes Energy explained it failed to read a second meter on the property for years. Now it’s charging him for the “correct” difference owed for the past year. 

Zichterman said he can’t afford such a large bill and is considering closing up shop. 

He shared the bill on his business’s Facebook page. In a couple hours, there were hundreds of shares and comments, including some people offering to start fundraisers.

Boyne City-based Great Lakes Energy told News 8 that it is willing to work with the owner but would not get into specifics. 

