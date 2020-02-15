Gun Lake hosts annual Winterfest

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Every year on the third Saturday in February, hundreds gather at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County to enjoy Winterfest.

It’s an event that’s been put on for five years that highlights and showcases some of the best of the Gun Lake-area.

Gun Lake Winterfest Board Member Monte Baker says it’s all about the community interaction.

“Our community gets involved in it. Our sponsors are local. Our brewers are local. I mean, we try to stay local as much as we can. And I think that’s why people come,” Baker said. “It’s a community event. We try to do something for everybody.”

Gun Lake Winterfest. (Feb. 15, 2020)

The event which is held on the banks of Gun Lake is partially enclosed in large tents and partially exposed to the elements.

The indoor sections are warmed with large heaters and are chock filled with craft vendors, local breweries and distilleries. There’s also a children’s arts and crafts area and a petting zoo.

Gun Lake Winterfest. (Feb. 15, 2020)

“If you can’t find it here, it’s likely not in Barry County,” Baker said. “It’s a snapshot of our community.”

The event is highlighted by a polar dip event, where dozens jump into the freezing waters of Gun Lake, and their singing competition, Gun Lake Idol.