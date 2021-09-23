Gun Lake-area couple dead in likely murder-suicide, MSP says

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A husband and wife are dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide north of Gun Lake, police say.

Michigan State Police say the bodies of Michael Cybulskis, 50, and Ellen Cybulskis, 61, were discovered around 6 p.m. Tuesday at their home on Lakeridge Drive off S. Payne Lake Road in Yankee Springs Township.

A co-worker went there to check on one of the couple who had not shown up for work recently. No one answered the door, so the co-worker looked through a window and saw the couple on the floor. The co-worker called 911.

Both died of gunshot wounds, police said. MSP did not say when they are believed to have died.

MSP said it found evidence indicating the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide, though it noted it is still awaiting final confirmation from the forensic analysis. Further details about exactly what investigators believe happened were not released Thursday.

Police urged anyone in crisis to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.8255 or call 911 if they need help immediately.