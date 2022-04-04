HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hastings-area teen has admitted to shooting another 17-year-old boy with a crossbow, killing him.

Patrick Gilmore pleaded guilty March 30 to first-degree murder in the death of Lane Roslund, the Barry County prosecutor confirmed. Under the terms of a plea agreement, a count of concealing the death of an individual was dropped.

Roslund, 17, was last seen alive Sept. 11, 2021, at a park in Hastings. On Oct. 13, authorities found his body in a shallow grave at the property on M-43 near Hastings where Gilmore lived with his grandfather.

Gilmore said he shot Roslund once in the chest with a crossbow and then buried him, the prosecutor said.

Authorities have never spoken publicly about a motive, and Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt told News 8 Monday that she didn’t have any information about why Gilmore shot Roslund.

The prosecutor said her office is pursuing a life sentence without the possibility of parole, but that because Gilmore was younger than 18 at the time of the crime, his defense team can argue for a lesser term. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that juveniles may not receive mandatory sentences of life without parole. That’s the case even though Gilmore was charged and pleaded as an adult.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 25.