Grand Rapids man dies in Barry County crash

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person is dead in a crash in Barry County.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Marsh Road, north of Keller Road in Orangeville Township.

Authorities say a 21-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving a Honda Accord when he lost control and crossed the center line.

According to Michigan State Police, that caused a collision with a GMC pickup truck with a 76-year-old Battle Creek man and a 77-year-old woman passenger.

The 21-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The people in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Troopers say the preliminary investigation indicates that speeding was a factor. Alcohol or drug impairment has not been ruled out, MSP said.

