Gilmore Car Museum announces reopening date

A 1901 Packard Model C at the Gilmore Car Museum. (Courtesy Gilmore Car Museum)

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After being closed for three months, the Gilmore Car Museum in Barry County will be reopening next week.

The Gilmore Car Museum announced it will open its doors to the public on Friday, June 12.

The museum noted the addition of health protocols that will be in place to keep staff and visitors safe. Those include social distancing guidelines, reduced visitor capacity and no hands-on, educational activities.

Visitors will be required to wear face masks inside buildings and highly encouraged on the museum’s 90-acre campus.

In a Friday news release, museum President Jeff Romig said the new procedures are all required by the state to be allowed to reopen.

The museum is located on W Hickory Road near the intersection of W Hickory Road in Hickory Corners.