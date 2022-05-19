HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Lakewood Public Schools administrative assistant accused of sexually assaulting a student has pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Michele Rae Erb, 45, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, court records show.

A charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student and a charge of using a computer to communicate to commit a crime were dismissed.

Court documents show the alleged assault happened around Oct. 27, 2021. The school’s superintendent told News 8 in March that Erb has not worked for the district since Oct. 28, 2021.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3.