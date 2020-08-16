Fisherman finds training missile in Barry County

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a fisherman found an inoperable training missile in Barry County.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a man was fishing with a magnet near the Jordan Lake boat ramp at Tasker Road in Woodland Township, which is in the northeastern corner of the county. That’s when he snagged the training missile, police say.

The fisherman called authorities, and they created a staging area near the scene.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad came to the scene. Once they identified the object, MSP took it with them. They cleared the scene around 7:45 p.m.