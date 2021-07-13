Fire damages Hastings church; cause unknown

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating what caused a fire at a church in Hastings early Tuesday morning.

Hastings Township Fire Department and four other agencies responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a report of a fire at the St. Rose Catholic Church on Jefferson Street near the intersection of Bond Street in Hastings.

Freeport Township Fire Department Lt. Lani Forbes told News 8 that when authorities arrived at the scene, flames and smoke were seen billowing from the front door. Fire crews were able to put out the flames.

There are no reports of injuries.

It’s unknown what started the fire or the extent of the damage.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.