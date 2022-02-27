Firefighters battle fire at sawmill in Fruitport

FRUITPORT, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Fruitport Sunday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday at Buskirk Lumber on 319 Oak Street near the intersection of Crosby Street and Irving Street.

The fire has been extinguished, but crews remain on the scene to put out hotspots.

Oak Street was blocked off to traffic as firefighters battled the blaze and has since reopened.

Authorities on scene have not confirmed what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.