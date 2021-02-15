Firefighters battle Barry Twp. house fire, freezing temps

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters worked in below-freezing temperatures to put out a house fire in Barry County early Monday morning.

Officials on scene told News 8 that the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a house on West Hickory Road between Mann and Stuck roads in Barry Township, southeast of Delton. At the time, temperatures were in the single digits.

There were no reports of injuries, but Hickory Corners Assisant Fire Chief Rod Mox said the family of six who lived at the home have been displaced. The Red Cross has been contacted.

Mox said the smoke detectors inside the house were not working at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.