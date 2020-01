HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a Quonset Hut containing cars, car parts, and tires early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the fire was first reported just before 5 a.m. along East State Road near Boomridge Drive in Hastings.

Multiple units worked to knock down the flames inside the Quonset Hut. No people or animals were injured.

Barry County Sheriffs Deputies have blocked East State Road here at Timberwood Drive to allow fire trucks full access to the road. They’ve been speeding back and forth all morning filling tankers with water to fight the flames. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/uCRIDY3Zf0 — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) January 25, 2020

