Firefighters battle Barry County barn fire

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a barn in Barry County.
The fire was first reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday inside a pole barn at the intersection of N Patterson and Bass roads near the Allegan/Barry county line, north of Gun Lake.
Fire officials told News 8 that there was cow manure and animal food inside the barn.
There appears to be a dairy farm and a veterinary clinic on the property.
Authorities said no people or animals were hurt.
It’s unknown what sparked the blaze.