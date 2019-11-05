Firefighters battle Barry County barn fire

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a barn in Barry County.

The fire was first reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday inside a pole barn at the intersection of N Patterson and Bass roads near the Allegan/Barry county line, north of Gun Lake.

Fire officials told News 8 that there was cow manure and animal food inside the barn.

There appears to be a dairy farm and a veterinary clinic on the property.

Authorities said no people or animals were hurt.

It’s unknown what sparked the blaze.

