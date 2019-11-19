Firefighter falls from ladder, hospitalized

Firefighters on the scene of a fire in rural Barry Township. (Nov. 19, 2019)

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A firefighter was hospitalized Tuesday after falling off a ladder while fighting a fire in rural southern Barry County.

It happened on Osborne Road near Kellogg School Road between Delton and Hickory Corners in Barry Township.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo. His chief at the Prairieville Township Fire Department did not immediately know how serious his injuries were.

Prairieville firefighters were called in to help the Delton Fire Department douse the house fire.