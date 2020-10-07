Firefighter battle large blaze at Hastings building

Authorities on scene of a large fire in Hastings Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Angelique Ward via ReportIt)

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are battling a large building fire in Hastings Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a building located near the intersection of Mill and Hanover streets, near Hastings Manufacturing. Firefighters from multiple agencies are on scene battling the blaze.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

#BREAKING: Crews are on scene battling a large fire at a building near Mill St & Hanover St in Hastings. Officials have the area taped off. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/3Isj1bhImX — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) October 7, 2020

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if anyone was inside the building at the time.

