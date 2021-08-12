Generator believed to have sparked fire at Hastings home

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A generator is believed to have started a fire at a mobile home in Hastings Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Redwood Drive in the Meadowstone mobile home park near the intersection of Barfield Drive and Hanover Street in Hastings.

The homeowner told News 8 that she, her husband and 2-year-old grandson were all inside when the fire started but were able to get out safely. She said a generator in the back of their truck in the driveway caught fire and spread to their home.

The family was using the generator after they lost power due to recent storms.

There are no reports of injuries.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.