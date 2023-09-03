HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two dogs died in a fire that destroyed a house Sunday morning, according to the Hastings Fire Department Chief.

It happened around 10:42 a.m. at a home at the intersection of W. Colfax Street and N. Church Street in Hastings. When firefighters arrived, the fire was fully involved, according to Hastings Fire Chief Mark Jordan.

Crews got the fire under control around 11 a.m. but the home was a total loss. Two dogs died in the fire but no people were hurt, Jordan said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hastings Police Department, Thornapple and Freeport fire departments helped the Hastings Fire Department.