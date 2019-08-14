Drivers train for possible school bus problems

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Teachers are not the only ones gearing up to welcome children back to school. Bus drivers got some on-the-road training Wednesday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, buses are one of the safest ways to get your child to and from school, but that doesn’t mean the job of bus driver is easy.

Drivers from Barry and Kent counties gathered at the Thornapple Kellogg Schools Transportation Department in Middleville to discuss and practice what to do when things go wrong. They covered everything from managing student behavior, drugs and weapons to what to do when there’s a fire onboard.

“I want them to know what to do in almost any situation. Obviously, each situation is going to be unique and they’re going to have to adapt to that situation but if we give them the tools to do in certain situations, they can feed off of that,” said Kurt Rabley, the transportation director for Thornapple Kellogg Schools.

First responders from a variety of departments were also on hand for the training.