Driver, 76, dies in single-car crash near Delton

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has died after a single-car crash in Barry County near Delton.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on Lockshore Road near Milo Road in Prairieville Township, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, a 76-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died from injuries after being airlifted to a hospital. He was the only person in the car.

Deputies are investigating the crash, but do not believe alcohol, drugs or speeding were involved.