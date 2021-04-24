Driver, 18, dies in Barry County crash

Barry County

by: WOODTV.com staff

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old driver has died after a crash in Barry County Saturday.

Around 3:40 p.m., Michael Moskun, 18, was going through the intersection of M-66 and M-79 when he missed a stop sign and hit another car, Barry County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday release.

He was pronounced dead on scene, officials say.

The driver of the other car and some passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

