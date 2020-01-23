Deputies searching for missing teen in Barry Co.

ASSYRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen who may have run away.

Deputies say 16-year-old Jah’lell Stephenson was last seen at her school in Bellevue, south of Hastings, on Jan. 16.

She has friends in the Bellevue area, deputies say.

Stephenson is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds. She has short black hair, brown eyes and black glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCSO at 269.948.4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch 269.948.4800.