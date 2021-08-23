Deputies search for missing kayaker on Middle Lake

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a kayaker who went missing on a Barry County lake Saturday night.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning at Middle Lake in Carlton Township, north of Hastings.

The sheriff’s office said a 66-year-old man was fishing on his kayak then a short time later a boater found the kayak floating empty.

As of Monday morning, authorities continue to search for the missing kayaker.

His name has not been released pending family notification.

