Deputies search for couple last seen on Christmas Eve

An undated courtesy photo of James and Dora Boulter. (Barry County Sheriff’s Office)

ORANGEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s finding a missing Barry County couple.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said James and Dora Boulter were last seen in Plainwell around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The couple were leaving a friend’s house, heading back to their home in Orangeville Township. They were last seen driving a yellow Jeep Renegade with Michigan license plate 8MBJ29.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269.948.4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269.948.4800.