Authorities on the scene of a crash in Barry County’s Thornapple Township on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a crash in northwestern Barry County.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of N. Patterson Road and 108th Street in Thornapple Township, near Caledonia.

An eastbound Chevrolet Silverado went through a stop sign and struck a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Malibu was flown by helicopter to the hospital in critical condition. A passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.