HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Over the past couple of weeks, first responders have had to rescue multiple kayakers on the Thornapple River near Hastings, deputies say.

“There is a large dead fall on a sharp turn in the river just upstream from Center Rd causing navigation to be very difficult in this area,” the Barry County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies say a total of 10 adults, one child and three dogs have been rescued since April.

The sheriff’s office said the river has not been closed, but it is asking people to take “extreme caution” on the river.

The sheriff’s office will not retrieve items from the river.