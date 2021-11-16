Death record: Hastings 17-year-old killed with crossbow

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old whose body was found in a shallow grave last month had suffered an arrow wound to his chest, according to his death certificate.

Lane Roslund had been “shot by another with a crossbow,” on or after Sept. 11, the last day he was seen at a park in Hastings.

Investigators found his body on Oct. 13 in a shallow grave behind a home on M-43 near Hastings. That led to the arrest of 17-year-old Patrick Gilmore, who lived at that home.

The death certificate shows that Roslund died outdoors at the address listed as Gilmore’s home.

Police and prosecutors have released little information about the death and the investigation. Court records provide few details about what happened and say nothing about whether the two knew each other.

Gilmore is being charged as an adult with open murder and concealing a death. He’s at the Barry County Jail on a $750,000 bond and is expected back in court on Nov. 24 to determine if he’ll face trial.