The scene of a house fire near Gun Lake. (Jan. 27, 2020)

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A home near Gun Lake caught fire after an explosion Monday.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on LaFountaine Drive near Marsh Road in Orangeville Township.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Department says a utility inside of the home exploded, but it’s not clear what that was at this time.

Deputies say no one was injured during fire.

Several fire agencies in the area were called to assist the scene.