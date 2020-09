Crews respond to a house fire in Dowling on Sept. 22, 2020.

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say no one is hurt after a house fire in Barry County.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Lacey Road, near Sunset Drive in Dowling, south of Hastings.

Crews tell News 8 one woman was home at the time of the blaze.

A dog was tossed from an upstairs window, but it seems OK, crews said.

Authorities say the home was heavily damaged in the fire.

Investigators say they are still working on determining the fire’s cause.