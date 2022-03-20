HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a downtown Hastings restaurant early Sunday morning.

The Hastings Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire at Vinnie’s Woodfired Saloon, located at 133 E State St. near South Michigan Avenue.

The front windows are completely blow out of the building, a News 8 crew at the scene reports.

Hastings firefighters battle a fire at Vinnie’s Woodfired Saloon. (March 20, 2022)

Under the Sun, a neighboring business, appears to have received a lot of smoke and water damage.

It is unclear what time fire crews were called to the scene, what caused the fire or if anyone is injured.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.