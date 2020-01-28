Sheriff: 1 dead in crash on M-37 south of Hastings

The scene of a fatal car crash in Baltimore Township in Barry County. (Jan. 28, 2020)

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a head-on crash south of Hastings Tuesday, Barry County authorities say.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on M-37 at Whiskey Run Drive, which is south of Lawrence Road, in rural Baltimore Township.

Sheriff Dar Leaf told News 8 one person was killed and a second person was injured. They say one of the victims is a man.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Leaf said a crash reconstruction team had been called to the scene. A medical examiner has also been called to the scene.

Both the north and southbound lanes of M-37 were shut down after the crash. Police say the area could be blocked for one to two more hours.

NB and SB M-37 (M-37 Hwy) after Lawrence Rd

Roadway Closed

Due to a Crash

Barry County



Christine Eubanks

1/28/20

15:06



https://t.co/Aop2IPB6bL — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) January 28, 2020

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.