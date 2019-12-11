Charlotte woman pleads guilty to filing false report in sex assault case

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman pleaded guilty to filing a false report against an Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy who she had been dating.

Kellie Bartlett of Charlotte, pleaded guilty to three felonies and two misdemeanors today that included filing a false report of a felony, unauthorized access of a computer, identity theft, stalking and lying to police about a material fact in a misdemeanor investigation.

In 2018, Bartlett filed a complaint with the Michigan State Police alleging the deputy sexually assaulted her in March of the previous year.

Bartlett was charged with filing a false report of a felony after evidence showed she made up the sexual assault allegation against the victim in retaliation after he ended the relationship.

She also admitted to using a computer without authority at the Eaton County Sheriff’s office where she worked util December of 2017.

Additionally, she admitted to forging the signature of an employee at the office of a Lansing area cardiologist as well as stalking a woman who has since become the deputy’s wife.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at the end of January.