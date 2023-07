ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car was abandoned after a rollover crash near Orangeville.

It happened on West Hayward Road near its intersection with South Norris Road, Barry County Dispatch said.

Around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, a caller reported a rollover crash in her yard, according to dispatch.

The crash happened Monday night, Michigan State Police Lt. Michelle Dunlap said.

On Tuesday morning, the car was found upside down and abandoned, Dunlap said.

MSP is looking for the driver.