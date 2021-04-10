Caledonia, Thornapple Kellogg community mourn loss of Asst Principal Kevin Remenap

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Thornapple Kellogg High School Assistant Principal Kevin Remenap died suddenly Friday morning, Thornapple Kellogg Schools Assistant Superintendent Craig McCarthy tells News 8.

“Kevin was a man who was significantly involved and invested in all aspects of Thornapple Kellogg Schools,” said McCarthy.

Before spending three years as the assistant principal at TKHS, Remenap spent 17+ years as a teacher in the Caledonia Public School System just slightly north of the TKHS campus. McCarthy told News 8 Remenap’s motivation for deciding to go from teacher to assistant principal was a selfless one.

“With the type of person Kevin was, he was driven to make a positive impact on his students,” McCarthy said. “So when the opportunity came, he believed he could positively impact more students in the community as an administrator than a teacher, so he made the jump.”

Remenap’s brother, Dan Remenap–who is also the superintendent of TKS–has taken a leave of absence to help his family with funeral arrangements and dealing with the sudden loss.

“There are no plans in place at this time for a funeral or way to show support for Dan (Remenap) and his family,” McCarthy said. “At this time, we just ask that you keep your thoughts and prayers with Dan, his family, and the Thornapple Kellogg community.”