Man drowns in Thornapple River in Barry County

Barry County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities with the Barry County Sheriff’s Office pulled an 87-year-old man’s body from the Thornapple River Saturday evening.

It happened near the 6800 block of Rivers Edge Lane in Middleville.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf says the man accidentally drowned. He says the victim lived in the area.

“He had family over today (Saturday). After they left, he went to his spot by the river and fell in while trying to prune brush around his bench,” Leaf said in a statement to News 8.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links