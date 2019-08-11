Man drowns in Thornapple River in Barry County

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities with the Barry County Sheriff’s Office pulled an 87-year-old man’s body from the Thornapple River Saturday evening.

It happened near the 6800 block of Rivers Edge Lane in Middleville.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf says the man accidentally drowned. He says the victim lived in the area.

“He had family over today (Saturday). After they left, he went to his spot by the river and fell in while trying to prune brush around his bench,” Leaf said in a statement to News 8.