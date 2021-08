CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a kayaker who went missing on Middle Lake in Barry County has been found.

His body was found around 5 p.m. Sunday in Middle Lake in Carlton Township, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Authorities have identified him as William Reagan, 56.

He went missing on Aug. 21 when he went kayaking, officials say. A boater found his kayak floating empty.