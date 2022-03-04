Bicyclist hits disabled vehicle, dies in Carlton Twp.

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after he hit the back of a disabled vehicle while riding a bicycle north of Hastings Friday afternoon.

Around 3:25 p.m., emergency crews were sent to N Broadway near Mary Lou Drive for a crash involving a bicyclist.

Responding Barry County sheriff’s deputies report that the bicyclist, a 82-year-old Barry County man, was airlifted to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.