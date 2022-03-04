Bicyclist hits disabled vehicle, dies in Carlton Twp.

Barry County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic Barry County Sheriff's Office_1520474613412.JPG.jpg

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after he hit the back of a disabled vehicle while riding a bicycle north of Hastings Friday afternoon.

Around 3:25 p.m., emergency crews were sent to N Broadway near Mary Lou Drive for a crash involving a bicyclist.

Responding Barry County sheriff’s deputies report that the bicyclist, a 82-year-old Barry County man, was airlifted to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links