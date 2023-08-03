GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf will not face criminal charges in connection to a voting machine tampering conspiracy, the special prosecutor selected to investigate says.

In a Thursday statement, Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said Leaf would not be charged because there was “not sufficient evidence to prove a crime.”

Jason Rybak, a Michigan attorney who was also under investigation, will not be charged for the same reason, Hilson said.

Three other people — former state Rep. Daire Rendon, former attorney general candidate Matt DePerno and attorney Stefanie Lambert-Juntilla — have been charged in the case after a grand jury heard evidence earlier this year.