HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials in Barry County are reminding people to be vigilant for symptoms after the county recorded its first case of monkeypox.

Spokesperson Emily Smale said the Barry-Eaton District Health Department was alerted to the case on Friday evening. The patient was isolating and close contacts were notified.

“At this time, the risk to the general public is pretty low,” Smale said Tuesday.

Michigan had recorded a total of 279 confirmed and probable cases as of Oct. 3. Thirteen were in Kent County and one each in Allegan, Ionia and Kalamazoo counties.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that spreads through direct contact with the rash, bodily fluids or extended face-to-face contact. People usually get sick within three weeks of being exposed. Symptoms are flu-like and also include a swelling of the lymph nodes that ultimately leads to a rash. Illness generally lasts two to four weeks.

“We recommend anyone in Barry County, even West Michigan, if you have a new or unexplained rash or lesion or even flu-like symptoms to talk to your health care provider about testing or treatment options,” Smale said.

There is a vaccine for monkeypox but stocks are low, so it’s being distributed based on risk factors.

“The (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has been expanding their eligibility requirements,” Smale said. “You can check the CDC website at cdc.gov/monkeypox for their recommendations of who should be vaccinated.

If you live in Barry County and want to get vaccinated, fill out an online eligibility survey with the health department or call 517.541.2641.

Smale also reminded everyone to follow good hygiene practices as we enter flu season, including frequent hand washing.

