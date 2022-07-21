HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Barry County prosecutor says she has not found evidence that anything fraudulent happened in the 2020 election, as the county’s sheriff has argued.

Sheriff Dar Leaf had turned over a number of documents to Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt’s office in May and June. She said she reviewed them but did not find probable cause of voter fraud.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf speaks with News 8 on Oct. 9, 2020.

Leaf has been attacking the validity of the November 2020 presidential election since it happened. He filed suit about it in December 2020 that a federal judge quickly shut down. This summer, he sued Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan State Police, arguing they blocked his investigation into the election.

At Benson’s request, MSP has been conducting its own investigation of reports than a third party was given access to voting machines after the election. The Barry County clerk confirmed last month that in 2021, someone from Leaf’s department and a third-party investigator took a Dominion vote tabulator from the Irving Township hall.

“I’ve been told they took it (to the Detroit area) and tore it apart,” Clerk Pam Palmer told Target 8, saying it was returned to Irving Township with a broken security seal.

That machine was seized by MSP in April of this year.

During a speech last week at the Constitutional Sheriff’s & Peace Officers Association convention in Las Vegas, Leaf alleged votes were “missing” in Barry County, specifically noting 690 from a single township.

“I do not have probable cause to believe there were 600 votes stolen from anywhere,” Nakfoor Pratt told News 8 Thursday.

She previously said that Leaf sent her documents last year, too, and she decided those also didn’t indicate voter fraud.

“We just didn’t see anything,” she told Target 8 in June.

Leaf said at the CSPOA conference he intends to continue his investigation. Nakfoor Pratt said she will continue to consider anything his office submits to her, which is her role as prosecutor.