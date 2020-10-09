Barry County man sentenced for 2019 double murder

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man convicted of murdering two people in Barry County last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Jon Otis Burnett, 64, of Orangeville Township, was sentenced Friday to two terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Bryce DeGood and Gary Peake.

Burnett shot and killed Peake and DeGood on June 21, 2019 — Peake in a home and DeGood alongside the road. Peake, 73, of Plainwell, was Burnett’s friend and DeGood, 21, of Haslett Township, was working in the area when he was shot.

Burnett also threatened or fired at several other people who tried to help DeGood and tried to strangle his wife, authorities say.

“There is no logical explanation for this tragedy. It is our opinion that Mr. Burnett was motivated by anger and vengeance when he committed these selfish violent acts,” Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt said in a Friday release. “There is no place in society for Mr. Burnett, we are grateful that he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Burnett was convicted in August of 34 criminal charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, a count of assault with intent to murder, a count of unlawful imprisonment, 10 counts of felonious assault, 16 counts of felony firearm and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He received several other shorter sentences for the lesser charges.