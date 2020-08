PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 85-year-old man has died in a tractor accident in Barry County.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on private property off M-43 between Milo and W. Hickory roads in Hickory Corners, east of Plainwell.

Officers say the man was trying to pull a tree stump from the ground with the tractor when it flipped over.

The man died from his injuries due to the weight of the tractor, according to the Prairieville Township Police Department.