Barry County man dies after fight, fall at party

FERRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County man critically injured after falling during a fight at a house party has died, authorities say.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Department announced the death of 37-year-old Robert Brown of Nashville Monday, more than a day after the dispute.

Authorities say in the hours leading up to the fight, Brown went to a wedding reception in Shelby. When those festivities ended Saturday night, he joined other wedding guests at a house party on Elm Street in Ferry Township.

Authorities say sources tell them Brown and another man at the house party had an ongoing disagreement that escalated into a fight around 4:33 a.m. Sunday. During the fight, Brown fell to the ground and suffered “extremely critical injuries to his head,” the sheriff’s department said.

Fellow party guests waited nearly an hour before calling 911 for help, investigators say. Brown was taken to a nearby hospital then transferred to the intensive care unit at Mercy Health Hospital in Muskegon before he died.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect, a 34-year-old man from Hart, was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He has not yet been charged in connection to Brown’s death, but the investigation is ongoing.