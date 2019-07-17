Barry County man arrested on child porn charges

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County man is accused of possessing child sexually abusive material.

Dakota Chilton, 19, of Delton was arrested on charges of child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material possession, child abusive commercial activity, using computers to commit a crime and distributing or promoting, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

Troopers say the investigation was initiated when a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip was forwarded to Michigan authorities. Detectives then learned Chilton possessed child sexually abusive material, according to a news release.

Authorities say a search warrant was executed at Chilton’s home and digital evidence was seized.

An interview of Chilton was also conducted, where digital evidence was taken, police say.

Anyone with information on possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.