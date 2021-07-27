Barry County deputies seek help finding woman reported missing

CASTLETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County deputies are looking for a Nashville-area woman who has not been seen for nearly a week.

Rachel Lynn Hazen, 41, was last seen around 2 p.m. July 21. Authorities say she visited her son that day and a neighbor saw her later at her home at Thornapple Lake Estates in Castleton Township, between Nashville and Hastings.

On Monday morning, a friend called authorities to report Hazen was missing.

While the Barry County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t have any information to suggest Hazen is in danger, deputies said that her family is worried because they have not heard from her and her phone is off.

On Tuesday, deputies released a photo of Hazen and said she may be driving a 2005 silver Ford Escape with no license plate.

An undated courtesy photo of Rachel Hazen’s Ford Escape.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.948.4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269.948.4800.