Barry Co store robbed second time this year; 3 suspects arrested

CASTLETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County K9 helped track down three suspects in connection to a burglary early Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to Little’s Country Store on Thornapple Lake Road near Lake Street in Nashville to a commercial alarm. According to authorities, just after 12:30 a.m. deputies arrived to find the front door of the business open.

Deputies said two suspects wearing masks ran from the store with approximately $900 dollars in cash and a K9 was called in to track the suspects. Shortly after deputies found the suspects in a nearby home and recovered the stolen money.

Three suspects were taken into custody in connection to the burglary, deputies are not releasing names at this time.

A little over a month ago an armed robbery took place at the same store. This is the second robbery Little’s Country Store has had since the new year. Barry County Sergeant told News 8 this incident is not related to the previous armed robbery in January.

This incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Department at 269.948.4800.